These days one of the major awesome parts of Tesla ownership is the ability to use the company’s proprietary supercharger network to quickly and easily charge up and get back on the road. Soon, it seems, the dream of Tesla Supercharging your non-Tesla electric vehicle may come true. According to a report from Electrifying.com in the UK, British non-Tesla EV owners could be charging on Tesla’s network “ within weeks.”

Advertisement

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison confirmed the news to Electrifying , stating: “Tesla recognize that they are part of the solution here.” That information tracks with Tesla’s stated goal of making electric vehicle ownership possible for everyone. “ Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.” It’s in the company’s mission statement, after all. And there’s no better way to accelerate a reliance on fossil fuels than continuing to promote ease of access for everyone to drive electric, whether they own a Tesla or not.

There are currently about 800 Superchargers in the U.K. market, which might sound like a lot, but it’s just a fraction of the number of charging stations in the country. According to energy statistics for the country, there are over 42,000 public charge points in more than 15,000 locations. Allegedly there are more public places to charge in the U.K. than there are petrol stations! Obviously not all of those charge points are DC Fast chargers like Tesla’s Supercharger network is, so it’ll still be a major help to Brit EV drivers.

You may recall back to July of last year when Elon Musk claimed that Tesla would be “making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year.” I’m not sure if you’re good at timetables, but later this year came and went without such a thing happening. Here’s hoping it wasn’t just another of his lines of bullshit and that it actually does happen sooner rather than later.