U-Haul Driver Who Hit 9 and Killed 1 Blames 'Invisible Object'

On Monday, a man later identified as Weng Sor went on a deadly rampage through Brooklyn, driving his U-Haul rental van into a number of pedestrians. He ended up hitting nine people, leaving two in critical condition. One of the two has since died. At the time, there were very few details available beyond the initial report, but we now have a bit more information. It’s sad, frustrating, and upsetting all at the same time, as it appears to be the result of a severe mental health crisis.

The Associated Press reports that police claim Sor said he started driving into people after seeing an “invisible object.” Speaking to reporters, Chief of Detectives James Essig said, “He states when he’s driving his van he sees an ‘invisible object’ come towards the car. At that point, he says, ‘I’ve had enough’ and he goes on his rampage. There was no object.”

Sor has since been charged with murder and attempted murder. Although he reportedly lived with his mother in Las Vegas, he picked up the U-Haul in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 1 and prepaid for a 30-day rental. On February 4, he reportedly began driving north toward Brooklyn. The next day, he was cited in South Carolina for reckless driving and possession of marijuana. Eventually showed up at his son’s apartment late at night on February 6. On February 8, Sor was pulled over again, this time for speeding on a Brooklyn highway that doesn’t allow commercial vehicles.

Sor also has an extensive criminal history. In addition to being arrested for driving under the influence and evading a police officer, he also has multiple battery charges. In 2015, he stabbed his brother and spent 17 months in prison, and in 2020, he stabbed someone else and spent 364 days in the county jail. Before he pleaded guilty to the latter charge, he reportedly spent several months at a state psychiatric facility before eventually being found competent enough to face charges. He doesn’t appear to have received a formal diagnosis but was placed on medication.