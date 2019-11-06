Tucked away in a distant corner of an outside lot at SEMA this year is a delightful surprise. This drag racer does wheelstands, houses very large canisters of nitrous, runs very quick quarter mile passes, and is shaped like Chevrolet’s best mid-sized personal sport coupe of the 1990s. It’s a first-generation Lumina named Luminasty and it is large and real and my new best friend. This is the kind of off-the-wall build I want to see at SEMA. Incredible work.

