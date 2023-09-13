New Surveillance Footage Released Showing TSA Agents Allegedly Stealing From Passengers

It would be nice to think that employees of the Transportation Security Agency are all upstanding citizens who care about upholding the law and keeping our airports safe. Sadly, like with all cops, that’s far from reality. Thankfully, no one at the TSA has run over a college student doing 74 mph in a 25 mph zone and then laughed it off with their superior (at least that we know of), but new footage has just been released that appears to show a couple of TSA agents stealing from passengers going through their security lines.

Insider reports the footage came from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, but the three agents were actually arrested back in July. Since then, the charges against one of them appear to have been dropped. Labarrius Williams and Josue Gonzalez have both reportedly been charged with grand theft in the third degree. Williams’ trial is currently set to begin in October, while Gonzales has reportedly entered a deferred prosecution program that will likely lead to the charges against him being dropped.

The two were caught after the airport brought in local police to figure out why so many thefts were being reported at Miami International Airport’s Checkpoint E. Footage that’s now been made public as part of the discovery process appears to show one agent grabbing an item out of the tray and then slipping it into their pocket. In a separate video, the agent appears to take a wallet out of a bag, messing with it and then putting his hand in his pocket. One agent even reportedly took $600 out of a separate passenger’s wallet.

In a statement, the TSA said, “We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to the Miami Dade Police Department, and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”