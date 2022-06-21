In Praise of Bacchus

When life falls apart, I know I can always rely on the Drab Four to see me through whatever struggles are plaguing me, and after the quality of this past weekend, I’ve been in firm “just play In Praise of Bacchus on repeat every single hour of every single day until I get out of this funk.” So far, it hasn’t really been working, but I’ll keep you all posted.

October Rust is one of my all-time favorite albums, in large part because there’s nothing else out there that sounds anything like it. Crushing guitar, thick rhythm lines, and Peter Steele’s dulcet tones combine into something so gothic and beautiful that it’s hard to put into words. The first time I heard this song — the first I’d ever heard by Type O — I just sat stunned for all of the song’s seven-and-a-half minutes.

I generally still feel that way when I listen to it. Thankfully. It’s been nice to feel a little awe and appreciation during this absolute hellscape of a year.