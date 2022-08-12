Shit shit shit. Look at the time! You can’t be late again. T his is a big meeting an d it’ll be your ass if you aren’t there for the start of it. Check the maps. Okay. T he highway looks clear. You can do this. Y ou can make it. Y ou’re just going to have to drive a touch faster than you normally would. You’re gonna be okay, you just need a soundtrack to drive to.

The Prodigy - Nasty (Spor Remix)

Allow me to present: Drum & Bass, but for fast driving. I maintain that this is the perfect genre of music for high speeds, as evidenced by the two traffic citations I’ve received while listening to it. Maybe titling the playlist “Exceeding The Posted Limit” was a bit on the nose.



There’s nothing like an open highway and some UKF Drum & Bass to get you going, and you could do a lot worse than the Spor remix of The Prodigy’s “Nasty.” Then pair it with “Mind Of an Insomniac” or “Asteroids.” If that doesn’t get you to work on time, I don’t know what will.