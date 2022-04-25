My original idea for today’s Traffic Jam felt a little drab for a Monday morning, so I decided to switch it up and give you something fun to listen to as you head into the week: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “The Impression That I Get.”

Advertisement

I love ska. I don’t listen to it as often as I would like, but in my teenage years, there were many-a-ska shows I would attend and have a frickin’ blast. I don’t know if it’s my history in band throughout my formative years, or just a good love of horns, but between the melodies and the crowds that usually attend these shows, man, you are always guaranteed a good time. And there’s no way you’re starting Monday off sullen listening to this.

Now to find my Vans, turn this jam up, and get some skanking in.



