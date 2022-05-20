Many, many years ago (okay like 15-plus years ago) — a friend of mine handed me a copy of the album pictured above, by a band called The Format. That album was Dog Problems, fronted by a voice you’ve likely heard at some point on indie and popular radio: Nate Ruess, the frontman and singer for the band “fun.”

Dog Problems would be the second and final album The Format would put out. Shortly after the release, the band dissolved, and Ruess put together fun., which you may be much more familiar with, for the song “We Are Young.” It was a song you heard everywhere on the radio, commercials, television, etc. And it makes sense as that album sold over three million copies worldwide (I purchased one of those copies... .)

Anyways, today’s jam, “The Compromise” was a favorite of mine and any friend who had the album too. The song and the entire album is upbeat, fun, and intricately orchestrated. Most of the album contains the sort of upbeat jams everyone needs on a Friday heading into the weekend.

I never had the chance to see The Format perform, but sometime in my early 20s, I would see fun. at The Eagle Theater in Pontiac, MI... I seem to remember Manchester Orchestra may have played that show too? It was a seriously great show.

Update: The Format actually released two albums, I nterventions and Lullabies as well as Dog Problems. The above was changed to reflect that. Special thanks to fancypantsftw.