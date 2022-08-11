In Between Days (Remastered)

Do you ever have those weeks where you’re fed up with everything you normally listen to? It happens to me from time to time when I just run out of enthusiasm for the early 2000's indie bands or Taylor Swift records that usually fill my ears on my ride into work.



When that does happen, I always find myself gravitating towards two people that probably influenced most of the new artists completing the soundtrack to my work commute. Those two people are the inimitable David Bowie and the goth prince himself, Robert Smith.

This week, it’s been the crazy-haired Robert Smith and his band The Cure that have been on hand to renew my faith in music. Thankfully, they’ve done a pretty good job of that.

The Cure has an absolute barrage of hits to throw your way. Each album has the ability to take you on an emotional rollercoaster through everything that makes rock bands great.

All that is a roundabout way of saying: “Here’s ‘In Between Days ’ by The Cure. I hope you like it.”

The single, taken from 1985’s ‘The Head on the Door’ album is wonderful. Tracks like this paved the way for bands such as Interpol, Blur and The Horrors, who’s 2011 record “ Skying” is the perfect follow up to this Cure album, if you’re interested.

But anyway, “ In Between Days” is a real standout from an album that also features Cure classics like “Close to Me” and “A Night Like This.” The song was written by Smith and tells the story of someone looking back over the anxieties they felt during a relationship.

All that heartbreak is masked by The Cure’s signature jangly guitars, pounding drums and Smith’s iconic voice. What a great way to start a Thursday.