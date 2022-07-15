Goodbye Girl

It’s Friday baby, and the vibes are immaculate. A bunch of the Jalop fellas are in town and we’re watching the E Prix together . It’s gonna be a grand ol’ time. What better way to ring in the fun than with a Squeeze song?

This song conjures up memories of my younger years. My dad would play it all the time in his 1999 Ford Explorer from a CD. This is well before the age of iPods – a better time, perhaps.

Just look at the album cover. It’s perfect 1970 s chique . Though, to be honest it would still fit with the ‘ 90 s retro vibes of today. Cool for Cats is a banger album name as well.

There’s just something so relaxing about the melody of this song. I could listen over and over again, and perhaps I will, again . You all should, too