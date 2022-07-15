It’s Friday baby, and the vibes are immaculate. A bunch of the Jalop fellas are in town and we’re watching the E Prix together. It’s gonna be a grand ol’ time. What better way to ring in the fun than with a Squeeze song?
This song conjures up memories of my younger years. My dad would play it all the time in his 1999 Ford Explorer from a CD. This is well before the age of iPods – a better time, perhaps.
Just look at the album cover. It’s perfect 1970s chique. Though, to be honest it would still fit with the ‘90s retro vibes of today. Cool for Cats is a banger album name as well.
Advertisement
There’s just something so relaxing about the melody of this song. I could listen over and over again, and perhaps I will, again. You all should, too