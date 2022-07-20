I know, I know, we’ve seen Sofi Tukker here on Traffic Jams before. But “ Summer In New York” was newer, more temporally relevant, focused around a release. “ Good Time Girl” is just a banger.

SOFI TUKKER - Good Time Girl feat. Charlie Barker (Official Video) [Ultra Music]

“ Good Time Girl” makes excellent use of Sophie Hawley-Weld’s voice, and backs it up with an absolutely phenomenal bass tone. Even on the cheapest of earbuds, this track will do its bets to get you dancing. It’ll probably succeed.



Do you not want to hang out atop a moving boat, wearing cool clothes and playing a guitar? If that’s not your definition of a good time, I can’t imagine what would be. Put on some Sofi Tukker this morning, and set yourself a fantastic mood for the rest of your day. Have a good time. You deserve it.