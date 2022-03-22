Get your motor runnin’

Head out on the highway

Looking for adventure

In whatever comes our way

Yeah, darlin’ gonna make it happen

Take the world in a love embrace

Fire all of your guns at once

And explode into space

I like smoke and lightnin’

Heavy metal thunder

Racing with the wind

And the feeling that I’m under

Yeah, darlin’ gonna make it happen

Take the world in a love embrace

Fire all of your guns at once

And explode into space

Like a true nature’s child

We were born

Born to be wild

We can climb so high

I never wanna die

Born to be wild

Born to be wild

Get your motor runnin’

Head out on the highway

Looking for adventure

In whatever comes our way

Yeah, darlin’ gonna make it happen

Take the world in a love embrace

Fire all of your guns at once

And explode into space

Like a true nature’s child

We were born

Born to be wild

We can climb so high

I never wanna die

Born to be wild

Born to be wild