I grew up on hair metal, but for some reason, I always felt like Poison surpassed some level of cheesy that I simply couldn’t move past (maybe because I grew up during the Rock of Love with Bret Michaels era). Somehow, Mötley Crüe was OK, KISS was OK, even Dokken was OK — but Poison? That was a bridge too far.

But then I heard “Talk Dirty to Me” on the radio the other day and found myself wholeheartedly singing along. Take this, then, as your regular reminder that a little cheese is a great thing.