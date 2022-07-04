

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they wake up and think “screw this, I’m gonna move to France and spend my days surviving on comté, croissants and Cognac.” I’m sure it would be a tough life, but someone’s gotta do it right?



This vision of relaxing on a vineyard or by a beach on the south coast is a lovely one. And who knows, one day it might come true. But until then, I’ll have to settle for enjoying a slice of Monterey Jack and a glass of rye whiskey while surrounding myself with cool as heck French indie music.

If you’re this way inclined as well, then boy have I got a good song, album and artist for you to enjoy this week!

Let me introduce you to Christine and the Queens and their track “Christine,” taken from the group’s debut album, called Chaleur Humaine. Released in 2015, the name roughly translates as “human warmth” and it’s filled with elegantly flowing love songs, catchy pop tunes and excellent synth lines.

In the middle of all that, you’ll find “Christine.” Sung entirely in French, the song is all about feeling out of place in the world and trying to find your spot in it. There’s also an English version called “Tilted,” but if you’re wanting to imagine yourself surrounded by grape vines, like I am, then Christine is the way to go.

So, close your eyes, find a sunny spot and put this on. Once relaxed, let singer Héloïse Letissier and her dulcet tones wash over you while you try and guess what those mystifying lyrics might mean.

And, after that, maybe give “Science Fiction,” “Nuit 17 a 52,” and “Paradis Perdus” a spin as well before you dive head first into Christine and the Queens’ entire back catalog.