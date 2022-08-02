It’s a new month. My birthday month, in fact, which I’m taking as an excuse to demand you all listen to some of my odder music tastes. Today, that means electro-swing — a genre that, I promise, does exist, and is good.

Caravan Palace - Lone Digger

Like most of my music taste, I discovered Caravan Palace when their album <|°_°|> (also known as Robot Face or Robot) showed up at my college radio station. With that entry point, it took our cadre of DJs some time to discover “Lone Digger”’s absolutely bonkers music video. But trust me, it was worth the wait.

Upbeat swing music. Lots of synths. Animal gangs mauling each other to death in a nightclub. It’s got everything you could possibly want in a music video. Really, with this, human art may have been perfected.