Enjoy this masterpiece from Australian rock trio Camp Cope’s second album, 2018's How to Socialise & Make Friends. That record happens to have a Volvo 200 series sedan on the cover — I was going to say 240, but my friend Lalita says it’s a 264. In either case, a great choice of car for a great collection of songs.

‘UFO Lighter’ is an excellent crash course in what has made Camp Cope singular and iconic in a very short amount of time: Georgia Maq’ s incredible voice, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich’s ability to make a bass guitar convey feelings I didn’t know were possible with that instrument and Sarah Thompson punctuating those emotional peaks all the while behind the drums. The group’s upcoming third record, Running with the Hurricane, releases March 25.