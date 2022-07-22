Chartreuse is a color somewhere between green and yellow, not to be mistaken with the liqueur of the same name. “ Chartreuse” by contrast, is a slow, driving track off of Boy Jr.’s new album Pay Attention To Meeee. Personally, I prefer the latter.

Chartreuse (Official Music Video) - Boy Jr.

Boy Jr.’s style has gone through years of iterations and versions, all of which make fantastic use of Erica Allen-Lubman’s gorgeous vocal tone. Their full album, just a few weeks old, is one of the best things you’ll hear in all of 2022. Maybe 2023, too.

Next time you need a new artist to listen to, don’t jump straight to the Top 40. Find someone local, an artist doing something cool, and get them on to those charts yourself.