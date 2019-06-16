Image: Toyota

Toyota’s progress toward its second Le Mans victory Sunday can, in some ways, be traced back to the 2007 Supra HV-R. With a 3UZ-FE V8 engine and a 200HP rear-axle electric motor, plus two front in-wheel 13HP motors, this was the first hybrid car in history to win a race. Toyota and Team SARD won the Tokachi 24-hour race in Hokkaido, Japan by a massive 19 lap lead. It’s been a long 12 years to get from this small program to the Le Mans winning effort, but Toyota has truly earned its place in endurance racing history.