Toyota Racing Development Will Debut Supra 3000GT Concept, Massive Wing Next Month

Since the newest generation of the world’s favorite tuner car is now here, it’s only right for Toyota Racing Development to bring its own version of a modified fifth-generation Supra to SEMA next month. Toyota gave us a hint about what that will entail this week: a modern GR Supra 3000GT Concept.

TRD teased the concept in a YouTube video on Sunday, which showed a bunch of terms like “incomparable” and “succession” while trading between photos and sketches of the 1994 Supra TRD 3000GT concept and the one that’ll be at SEMA, where manufacturers often go to brag about sweet car mods they can do but decided not to put into production. It’s fun.

The 1994 version of the concept was based on the fourth-gen car, adding hood vents, a different but massive wing and other racing-oriented mods, which the new one will surely get as well.

There weren’t any details on the new concept past the images in the video and a “coming soon...” message on the TRD parts website, which means we probably won’t figure out anything about powertrains or mechanical mods until the day the concept comes out.

Teaser images from the video, though, show a big wing around the back and hood vents that emulate those of the 1994 concept.



Image : TRDheadquarters ( YouTube

Let’s just hope, for the sake of us all, that TRD doesn’t inundate us with teasers for this one. We all know how well that went last time.