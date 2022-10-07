Ah, how I’ve missed you all. I spent last Friday cooped up in the Amsterdam airport, staring bleary-eyed at the departures schedule and waiting to return to the United States. In that time, I abandoned you — leaving you without a selection of thoroughly the Dopest Cars to peruse on Craigslist.

Rest assured, that was an extenuating circumstance. I’m back at a computer, I’m sleeping in a bed rather than a chair, and I’ve returned to bring you the best of online classifieds to round out your work week. Let’s dive in.