Welcome back to Dopest Cars, your weekly dose of the most interesting stuff I find while browsing Craigslist for vehicles I can’t afford. Today, we’re going through some real Jalop cars — top-tier drifters, Soviet-made motorcycles, and everything in between.

Sure, multi-billion-dollar supercars are Fast, and brand-new luxury cars may be Comfortable, but we’re here for the Weird. So, with that as our goal, what can we find on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist?