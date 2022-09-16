Happy Friday! Has it been a long week for anyone else? I know it’s felt like years for me, since I’ve spent the whole time e ither working or packing for a move. No one likes moving, but we all like being moved — by motor vehicles. Even better if those vehicles are the Dopest Cars available for sale online. Boom, nailed the segue.

This week, there’s no gimmick. No narrative, no limitations on the search. Just fifteen vehicles I found on Craigslist, while searching every corner of the United States for listings. I think I came up with some good picks, but shoot me an email if you think you’ve found something better — maybe your suggestions will come up in next week’s Dopest.