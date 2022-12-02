Land Cruiser fans rejoice! Well, not yet. But you can still kind of rejoice. The iconic off-roader could be coming back to the U.S. At least according to one Toyota exec Motor Trend spoke with recently.

Motor Trend spoke with Toyota’s VP of North American sales Jack Hollis. They flat-out asked him if the Land Cruiser would make its way back to our shores. Surprisingly he admitted that it will most likely, though we’ll have to wait a bit for it. “Will we ever? I would say likely yes. Obviously, Land Cruiser is such an important part of our heritage and has done such a great job. And I’ll be looking at it, absolutely. Have I seen designs, thoughts, and hopes, yes. But nothing to announce. It’s still a ways off,” he said.



Since the Land Cruiser was discontinued for the North American market in 2021, fans here in the U.S. may be envious of the rest of the world. Toyota introduced the J300 Land Cruiser for the rest of the globe. It rides on an all-new platform shared with the recently redesigned Toyota Sequoia, Tundra, and Lexus LX. And other than going used, the $90,000 Lexus LX is the only way to get a “Land Cruiser” in the U.S. right now.



While Hollis gave an up-in-the-air answer in regards to a new Land Cruiser for the U.S., the fact that he said he’s seen designs at least shows that Toyota engineers and designers are working on something. And with the recent consumer interest in off-road, outdoorsy SUVs, crossovers, and vehicle trims, here’s to hoping Toyota wants to capitalize on that and we see something sooner rather than later.

