You know the Toyota GR Corolla. It’s a 300-hp turbocharged hatchback with all-wheel drive and seriously mean looks. When we got our first chance to drive the GR Corolla, we found it was an absolute blast to drive, especially on the track. And with the WRX now sold only as a sedan, you could argue that the GR Corolla now fits where the WRX hatch used to be. But can you actually rally a GR Corolla, or is it really only good on asphalt?

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

The folks at rally racing school Team O’Neil recently got their hands on a new GR Corolla and brought it out to a snowy test track to answer that exact question. And if anyone knows rallying, it’s rally instructor, co-host of Discovery’s Getaway Driver and host of the video below, Wyatt Knox. If he likes the way a car handles, you know it’s good. And if he doesn’t, well, he’s going to let you know.

There’s no sense in keeping the conclusion a secret: Of course, the GR Corolla can rally. It’s not necessarily set up perfectly for blasting through snow right out of the box, but with a set of snow tires on, it looks like an absolute hoot. If you have any interest in the GR Corolla or rallying, we highly doubt letting the cat out of the bag early is going to spoil the video for you. After all, who doesn’t want to spend a few minutes watching an incredibly talented driver push a car so hard, you can legitimately say they’re reaching its limits?

Advertisement

That said, Knox had a few criticisms of the GR Corolla that you’ll fully understand once you watch the video. Do they hold the car back, or is it still good enough to beat the WRX’s lap time in the snow? Check out the video below to find out.