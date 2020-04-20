Drive Free or Die.
Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Blip
BlipTVRTVR 420 SEACBritish CarsSports CarsRare
Screenshot: Car Throttle

Today is April, 20th. Which—as we all know—is the day we set aside every year to honor the incredible TVR 420 SEAC sports car. Perhaps the ultimate British sports car of the wedge era, The 420 SEAC featured a 4.2-liter Rover V8 with 300 horsepower and lightweight composite bodywork meaning it weighed over 200 pounds less than its fiberglass counterparts. Only about 40 examples were built between 1986 and 1988, making this a rare treat indeed. Happy 4/20 day everyone, please honor the ultimate 80s TVR responsibly.

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

