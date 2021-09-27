The Z1 was BMW’s high-tech roadster that featured futuristic doors that rolled into the sills and body panels that could be swapped out by owners. Produced between 1988 and 1991, just 8,000 of the convertible sports cars were produced by BMW, and none were originally destined for the US.

Now, auction house Bonhams is offering a pretty special example of the Z1 for sale, with a meager 12 miles on the clock.

The roadster, which is apparently one of just 228 to be produced in this ‘magic violet’ burgundy color, will go under the hammer at Bonhams’ Zoute sale on October 10th.

The car has had a single owner since 1991, who did not register it until 1996. Since then, the Z1 has had its oil changes done at the BMW dealer and had repair work carried out on its sliding doors.

Under the hood, the BMW Z1 has a 2.5-liter straight-six engine, which produces 170hp. The power is transferred to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Top speed was around 140mph when new, and 0-62 MPH was possible in around eight seconds.

While this near-mint Z1 is predicted to reach as much as $140,000, another Z1 is up for auction and currently sits at a much more modest price point.



Listed through online auctioneer Bring a Trailer, bidding for this 1989 BMW Z1 currently stands at $22,500.

Finished in Traumschwarz Metallic, or very dark turquoise to those that don’t speak BMW, the true mileage of this Z1 is unknown.

The car has had mechanical repairs on its signature sliding doors, and the dial cluster was replaced in 2015 due to a broken odometer.

The Bring a Trailer car has been fitted with an aftermarket exhaust system, and features a limited-slip differential.



Two different prices for two different Z1s, which would you add to your collection?