This Year Of Terror Is Almost Over. Prepare For The Whole New Wave Of Terror That Will Be 2021

The New Year’s Eve numerals are lit up while on display in Times Square next to the KIA car which brought the numbers in a cross country trip on December 21, 2020 in New York City. Photo : Michael M. Santiago/Getty Image ( Getty Images )

Boy oh boy, 2020, am I right? It has been a year. Phew! Surely, things will improve with this meaningless switching over of that favorite human construct, time...right?



Advertisement

In all honesty, baby 2021 isn’t looking any kinder than its grizzled bastard old man of a brother. We might just need to accept that we’re in for a long-haul hell as our manbaby president continues to fight the clear and fair election results and COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Despite the challenges of living through a pandemic and a lot of general hardship and heartache in the world and on the staff, we showed up and we wrote blogs. I’m pretty proud of us for doing that.

So the Jalopnik crew is taking a few well-deserved days off to celebrate the end of 2020 and to restock the blogging bunkers for the start of 2021. In the meantime, we’re going to re-run the stories we wrote this year that we’re most proud of. These are proof, etched forever in 1s and 0s, that neither a pandemic nor civil unrest nor political madness could keep us from bringing you the cars. We also have some new posts mixed in there, because we like you just that much.

Advertisement

We’re hoping for a better year. We’re all hoping you have a fantastic and safe 2021. But in case that doesn’t happen, just know we’ll still be here. You can always count on the cars.