This Video Of The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Holding Its Own In Moab Is Impressive

The all-new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport may have been pitched by the marketing department and media as a softer version of its bigger off-roading Ford Bronco sibling, but newly “leaked” video of the company’s development team driving the baby Bronco Sport through Moab is very promising.

While we already saw how torn up from the floor up the new 2021 Ford Bronco gets on Jeep’s “Trail-Rated” 20-mile off-road Rubicon trail territory, The Bronco Nation YouTube channel has now uploaded the baby Bronco Sport taking some challenges in Moab, Utah for all of our (compact) off-roading ASMR needs:

Apart from the very discouraging “clank” right at the start of the video, the Bronco Sport is adequately surprising in its ultimate capability as a Ford engineering team put it through some real-world torture testing.

Despite being automatic-only—unlike its bigger Bronco sibling—the Sport’s available ground clearance of 7.9 inches, or up to 8.8 inches in the Badlands trim, seems aplenty for some pretty gnarly rocks and inclines like the one captured in the top screenshot. To be fair, it looks like the little Sport is either leading or following the bigger Bronco in most of the clips, so it’s nice to imagine they can handle a lot of the same terrain together .

The Bronco Sport Base will start at $28,155, while the Big Bend trim level starts at $29,655, the Outer Banks at $33,625, the Badlands trim at $34,155 and the First Edition option at $34,155. All of those include the $1,495 destination charge.

On the forums, there’s chatter that the team could have possibly aired-down the tires more for better grip and less wheel spin. My biggest takeaway from the clips is just how affirming those “steelies” are as an option, and I hope it’s a popular one.