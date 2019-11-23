This Save Is Something Else

Patrick Cassar was racing last Sunday in the Malta Drag Racing Association Finals at Hal Far Raceway on the island of Malta when, at launch, his helmet came loose and turned downward and he, “tried to continue the race with my mouth instead of my eyes,” he said on Facebook. It almost spelled disaster .

Cassar was able to somehow save it, in part by deploying his chutes early. You can see the full video here:

Cassar was driving a dragster powered by a Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four cylinder engine, versions of which powered all but one version of the Lancer Evolution.

That engine has also powered Cassar to a personal best quarter-mile in this dragster of 6.586, according to the YouTuber who posted the video, so obviously he’s seen better days and runs.

[h/t Road and Track]