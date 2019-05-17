Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Imagine the ideal day for a soccer game in the Slovakian Ore Mountains: blue skies, a competitive team, warm sun, and... a train running right in front of your field of vision? You must be at the town of Dobroč’s soccer field!



The Čierny Hron Railway was built in 1908 as a method of transport for logging operations, according to Slovakia’s travel website. It’s now used as a tourist attraction, giving visitors a ride on a national landmark.

Interestingly, the train now runs right through a soccer field.

Yeah. This bad boy’s tracks run right between the soccer field and the grandstand—so if you’re sitting in those first few rows, you’re likely going to end up with a faceful of train.

The players seem totally unfazed by the fact that there’s a steam locomotive cruising by in the midst of their game, and the fans look like they actually enjoy the sighting. The little detour seems like it would be a neat part of a tourist ride.

But I have to ask—who the hell designed this soccer field and thought that a train would make a pleasant mid-game event?