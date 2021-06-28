This Poor McLaren MP4-12C Got Submerged In Detroit's Floods And We Can Fix It

Photo : thattallguydetroit ( Other

Parts of the nation are getting drenched in seemingly nonstop rain. It’s not just hard for people, but for our friends, the cars. This McLaren MP4-12C found itself submerged in a parking garage in Detroit, Michigan. The British supercar will likely be totaled out, but it doesn’t have to be. Let Jalopnik put it back on the road!

Advertisement

Heavy rains across the U.S. are causing a huge mess for everyone. Highways are closed, yards are flooded out and cars are getting caught up in the watery carnage. Even automakers are dealing with far too much water. Sadly, this McLaren MP4-12C was one of the unlucky vehicles submerged by floodwaters. Based on these heartbreaking pictures by thattallguydetroit on Instagram, the poor car’s probably trashed.

But owner shouldn’t fear, as Jalopnik knows how to deal with a situation like this. After all, we knew exactly how to get a big dumb ship unstuck from the Suez Canal. How hard could getting a soaked supercar running again be?

Mercedes Streeter - Dual Hayabusa Swap

Look, that car is probably all kinds of messed up. Flood cars are never really quite right even after you revive them. So take this opportunity to do something out of this world. LS V8 swaps are far too cliche and you want something that matches the MP4-12C’s looks. Take not just one, but two engines from a Suzuki Hayabusa and smash them together. You’ll get a V8 (W8?) that’s close enough in power to your factory V8, but it’ll sound a something like this:

The interior is also likely to be in tatters, so toss out all of those fancy interior pieces in the trash. Now’s your chance to improve on McLaren’s concept. The interior of the MP4-12C already looks a bit like a cockpit, so go all the way and give it an actual aircraft cockpit panel! Bonus points if you also include some maddeningly uncomfortable seats from an old Cessna.

Rory Carroll - How Much Rice Do You Have?

First, let me say that we all know that the combination of extreme weather from climate change and chronic disinvestment in infrastructure is hurting people today and will create more pain and suffering in the future. There are people in Detroit with bigger problems than a soggy supercar and that they continue to be victimized by elected officials who have chosen this for them is unconscionable.

Advertisement

For the McLaren guy though, I’d suggest getting a bunch of rice and one of those temporary above-ground pools. S tart carefully shoveling rice in there and see where that gets you before you start turning wrenches.



José Rodríguez Jr. - Put It Back In The Wind Tunnel

Look, I don’t see what the big deal is. So this supercar got a little wet, is all. I think it’s possible all that fancy R&D from Mc laren has already (and accidentally) prepped this car for eventual flood damage by outfitting it with a chassis that’s right at home in a wind tunnel.

Advertisement

Photo : CarGurus

Sure, that could work against any attempt to dry the car in the tunnel — what with the supercar’s impressive drag coefficient of .36 — but that’s not the end of the world. Let the car sit in there until most of the streaking is gone from the paint, then just carefully separate the body and tub so that most of the components are exposed, just like with Bradley Brownell’s daily driver MP4-12c. That oughta do it!