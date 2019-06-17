Screenshot: Carfection

Have you ever wanted to travel back to 1972? I can’t say as I have, but if it had to be 1972 or no time travel, I’d definitely volunteer for that trip. That’s a bit of what it’s like to drive an old hotted up Fiat Cinquecento on a sunny day through the countryside. Which countryside? It doesn’t really matter.



That’s where this car really earns its stripes. A slow and even paced putter about some back country b-roads with fields of waving plantlife on all sides. Roll back the canvas top to allow in the sunlight, amico. You’ll never want to go back to the real world.

A tiny vintage car like this one is high on smile factor, and low on pretty much everything else. You won’t find much in the way of safety or power or comfort, but I’ll be damned if it won’t be an absolute hoot from point a to point b. Sometimes you won’t even make it to point b, but you’ll still enjoy yourself. That’s just how things are in old cars.

As Rich of Carfection explains, this Fiat is his. There are many like it, but this one is his. It’s not the best thing for daily driving or long distance trips, but it’s great for those gorgeous days when everything is going right. I have some motorcycles like that. I understand. How can you get in a Fiat 500 and not smile at every corner, every gear change, every brumm-brumm-brumm rev of the engine? Fantastic little brap box, this one is.