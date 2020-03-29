Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Culture

This Most Comically Overcomplicated Clock Is Made Of Actual Working Cars

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:art
arttravel
4
Save
Illustration for article titled This Most Comically Overcomplicated Clock Is Made Of Actual Working Cars
Screenshot: Roni Azgad (Vimeo)

A wall display slash Sixt car rental ad in Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport is (or at least was) a “real-time” playback of real cars being positioned and repositioned into the shapes of numbers to make a “working” clock. It’s actually kind of amazing to watch.

This mildly interesting oddity popped up on Reddit last year and YouTube around the same time. There are a few clips floating around of what the clock actually physically looks like in action. Here’s one:

This seems like a dauntingly tedious project to execute, but I have to admit that it is strangely satisfying to watch the time change. The people on the ground driving and directing the cars for this film were all very smooth and composed.

Advertisement

I can’t quite tell what make and model the cars are. There are at least three different ones in the mix here, though they are all the same color obviously. What can you identify?

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Toyota Built A Gas Turbine Sports Car In The '70s

Here's Why Cruise Ship Companies Aren't Included In The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

I Have Important New Questions About The Johnnycabs In Total Recall

VW And Daimler Are Desperately Trying To Stop The Bleeding