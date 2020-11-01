Vote 2020 graphic
Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
This Might Be The Slowest Drag Race Ever

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Gif: carwow

We normally set up drag races to test the acceleration of a car in a straight line. It’s a good way to evaluate power, and it makes for some pretty great stats. But I think carwow’s latest drag race might take the cake for slowest drag race in the world.

We’ve got a Mercedes Actros and a Scania R500 on the docket today. You’d be forgiven if you haven’t heard of either machine before—they’re both 6x2 tractor units that the average car buyer probably won’t be considering when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. And, as you can imagine, they’re not exactly designed for that get-up-and-go we want from our sports cars.

It’s a great video.

For your reference, the Actros is outfitted with a 10.7-liter engine that makes 480 horsepower. The Scania steps it up in all measures, from its 13-liter engine to its 500 horsepower.

You get several different tests here. First, you just get the cabs having a go. Then, they load ‘em up with 44 tons and see how both machines can take off with the loads they’re designed to haul. They also check out the braking power, which might honestly be the more important metric here. I would, after all, prefer to know the big haulers on the road are equipped to stop as quickly as is humanly possible than know they can, y’know, drive real fast.

I’ll let you make your guesses as to which machine takes the cake—and which one might have an easier time stopping.

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

DISCUSSION

nic
nic

Even slower than the slowest race! The grown-ups won’t let us race together any more, some newfangled thing called elf and softy or somesuch nonsense.

But back when we were free from meddlesome Europe we knew how to have fun.

https://www.macearchive.org/films/appleford-races

https://www.macearchive.org/films/appleford-races

I am fairly sure that people here will be surprised when they wake up on Jan 1st and find that the UK is in black and white and everybody has to wear a hat at all times.