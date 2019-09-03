Screenshot: Petrolicious (YouTube)

Oh, hello. It’s me again, the Dodge Viper Girl. As you know, nothing pains me more than seeing a car that doesn’t get driven, especially if it’s a Viper. That gross, grimy Viper living in Venice, California, was my hero because it had 190,000 miles on the clock. This (decidedly nicer) blue Viper also gets driven. Everyone, take note.

Instead of some petite, obscure European car, Petrolicious this time brings us a healthy dose of American muscle, complete with stripes. It’s a 1997 Dodge Viper GTS and its owner, Casey Putsch, drives it all the time. He sees the car as a compliment of his own life, being there with him every step of the way. Sure, it’ll pick up a rock chip or two in that time, but it’s worth it.

Putsch’s Viper (doesn’t that sound like a real animal?) currently has 90,000 miles on it. Maybe someday he’ll get it up to 150,000 miles, maybe 200,000. But it’ll be smiles and joy the whole way. This is how a car ought to be enjoyed.