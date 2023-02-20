This Is the One Thing You Hate About Your Current Cars

Love is not always enough. That’s something that BMW owners like myself, Andy Kalmowitz and Collin Woodard know all too well — as well as others of us at Jalopnik who’ve had the (mis)fortune to be in a love-hate relationship with our old Bimmers.



The Bavarian cars have a way of luring us in with their looks and performance, but their defects often end up bringing us to our knees. Or find us sweating the roof seals of our roadsters at the car wash. Will I make it home fully dry this time? Or will this barrage of soap and water be a cheap way to diagnose the condition of my power top?

Of course, our frustrations don’t have to be all about major components like a roof. The most annoying problems can end up being the little things, too. The things we only discover over the course of a long, frustrating — but nonetheless, fulfilling — relationship.We asked readers to tell us about the one thing(s) they hate about their current cars and these were their answers: