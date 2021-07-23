This Is The Last Bugatti Divo

The last Bugatti Divo is off the production line and headed to its owner, which means everybody else has officially missed their chance to own one of these 40 hypercars. The company says that this is it for the Divo, with production closing down just three short years after it was announced.



When Bugatti first unveiled the bespoke model, the company claimed it wanted to go back to its early days as a coachbuilder. Bugatti apparently also wanted to make a ridiculous amount of money, by letting (very) well-heeled drivers mix and match their paint finishes and interiors.

Back in 2018, the Divo was Bugatti’s most expensive model with a base price of €5 million, or almost $5.9 million today. The company announced it would make 40 of these. You do the math.

The ridiculous price is in line with the rest of the Divo’s specs, at least. The AWD hypercar makes nearly 1500 horsepower using its 8.0-liter W16 engine.

And there was hardly ever any doubt that Bugatti would sell the Divos. The carmaker said the hypercars actually sold out quickly after Bugatti showed them to Chiron owners under “discreet” circumstances:

After speaking to customers and dealerships, it soon became clear that Bugatti would be hitting precisely the right note with this exercise. Soon after, the Bugatti designers and engineers were working on the new model and the Divo was then unveiled to select Chiron2 customers in discreet one-to-one meetings in spring 2018. “Upon seeing the Divo for the first time, the feedback from every single customer was extremely positive,” recalls Hendrik Malinowski, Director of Sales and Operations. “The 40 vehicles had all been sold within a matter of weeks following the first customer appointment,” says Malinowski – in other words, long before the Divo was publicly unveiled to a global audience at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach in 2018.

This means that, technically, everybody missed their chance to own a Bugatti Divo three years ago.

So, Bugatti is very proud of itself — as it should be — and it’s also proud of its car owners, who are not just people of means, but class, too. The coachbuilder says there’s four shades of blue in the last one. There’s Bugatti EB 110 LM Blue, Blue Carbon, French Racing Blue and, of course, Deep Blue. Classy.