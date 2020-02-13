This Hyundai Concept Could Be The Sporty EV Prophecy Foretold

Image : Hyundai

Ahead of next month’s Geneva Auto Show, Hyunda i is giving us a small teaser of its upcoming electric concept, the Prophecy. We’ve seen a small smattering of electric sports cars from the Tesla Roadster to Porsche’s Taycan, but aside from Honda’s Sports EV concept, where are the reasonably attainable and reasonably sporty EVs for folks like us? Maybe this concept from Korea is a portent of sporty electrics to come.

Hyundai says that the Prophecy “embodies a beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics.” Whatever that means, it certainly looks like it’s a design change from what we’ve seen in recent years. This appears to have more of a flowing organic design than the hard-edged blocky cars of today.

The large rear spoiler with integrated CHMSL is a nice touch, and indicative of at least a sporty nature. The rear tails look like they’re slightly recessed within an aerodynamic kamm-style tail. The greenhouse looks like it has a ton of glass, which is exciting for those of us who like to see out of our cars (and hopefully means this will do without the autonomous blah-di-blah ).

“ Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time, ” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

From this 100-yard view of a dark concept car, it looks promising. I hope it remains that way when we see the finished product on March 3rd .