This Bentley Continental GT Was Built To Tow A Skier In A Sport Called Skijoring

Skijoring is a weird sport. It’s something of a cross between water skiing and downhill skiing, as you are towed on a pair of snow skis through a slalom course. Traditionally this sport has been led by a horse or team of dogs, but since at least the 1950s some more intrepid skijorers have towed in behind cars. Porsche in particular has a history with skijoring, but at this year’s second annual revival Ice Race GP in Austria, Bentley will be providing the skijor car.

Advertisement

Starting with a brand new 2020 Bentley Continental GT it didn’t take very much to get the car ready to tow a skier. The Conti was raised slightly and given a set of fender flares to accommodate a set of studded Pirelli Scorpion Ice Zero2 tires. It sounds a little louder thanks to a custom exhaust from Akrapovic. Inside the driver will enjoy the full safety of a track oriented car, including a set of racing seats and harnesses, a half-cage, and on-board fire suppression. In order to make it look more rugged, the Bentley has a set of Lazer exterior lights and a one-off roof rack holding a set of Bomber skis.

To give you an idea, here’s a bit of what skijoring looks like. Now replace the Porsche 550 Spyder with a Bentley and you’ll know exactly what they’re going for.

The Ice Race GP has a long tradition of putting cars on ice in Zell am See, Austria. The race was discontinued for many years before its revival in 2019. Manufacturers from all over the globe are bringing cars to display and race at the event.

Advertisement

In addition to pulling wild souls on skis, the Bentley will participate in the ice race, attempting to set a quick time on its own. The Bentley will be driven by Junior World Rally Championship driver Catie Munnings. She will be the first female factory driver in Bentley’s modern history.

Advertisement

Personally, I think all Continental GTs should be equipped this way. It looks much more purposeful with fender flares, and the wheels are so awesome in color-matched glory. The livery is meant to mimic that of the Pikes Peak-winning Continental GT from last summer. It’s pretty cool.



Advertisement