This 24 Hours of Lemons race team built a replica of Mario Andretti’s first race car, a 1948 Hudson. I am amazed at the deep cut of automotive history this team chose as its theme, and wish the drivers the best of luck. It will be a joy to watch this thing motoring about at NJMP this weekend. Maybe one day the team will get Super Mario out to a Lemons event to drive it. That would rule.