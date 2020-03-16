Image credit:Jamison Anton. Vehicle at Fox Auto

This 1991 Dodge Caravan does not deserve such a fate. Despite its longtime Michigan residency, the van isn’t completely covered in rust; its awesome, sporty “ES”-trim lower body cladding and grille still look great; and even the interior remains a thing of beauty. A 3.0-liter V6 sits under hood, and though its condition is unknown (ditto for the slushbox), the body alone is what makes this second-gen Chrysler minivan worth saving.