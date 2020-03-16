Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
David Tracy
Filed to:blip
blipblipsdodge caravancaravan
6.2K
81
Save
Image credit:Jamison Anton. Vehicle at Fox Auto in Belleville, MI.
Image credit:Jamison Anton. Vehicle at Fox Auto in Belleville, MI.

This 1991 Dodge Caravan does not deserve such a fate. Despite its longtime Michigan residency, the van isn’t completely covered in rust; its awesome, sporty “ES”-trim lower body cladding and grille still look great; and even the interior remains a thing of beauty. A 3.0-liter V6 sits under hood, and though its condition is unknown (ditto for the slushbox), the body alone is what makes this second-gen Chrysler minivan worth saving.

Advertisement
David Tracy

Sr. Technical Editor, Jalopnik. Always interested in hearing from auto engineers—email me. Cars: Willys CJ-2A ('48), Jeep J10 ('85), Jeep Cherokee ('79, '91, '92, '00), Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd ('94).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

America's Real WWII Flying Fortress Was The Massive Douglas XB-19

The Worst Crash In Racing History Compelled A Racing Driver To Invent This Ubiquitous Safety Equipment

Here Are Only Some Of The Good Cars We Saw In Ukraine

Man Builds Incredible Custom 'Super Bronco' By Welding A Ford F-250 To A Ford Excursion