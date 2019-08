This 1973 Mohs Safarikar is among the strangest automobiles I’ve ever seen. Featured at the Concours of America in Plymouth, Michigan in late July, this aluminum-bodied beast’s panels are covered in vinyl, which has been stretched over the contours and held in place with stainless steel staples. The V8 brute, with its wacky doors that just jut out, came from the mind of Bruce Baldwin Mohs, owner of Madison, Wisconsin-based Mohs Seaplane Company.