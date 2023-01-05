These Were Your Worst Driving Moments of 2022

i hit a guy who ran in front of me at the Kroger parking lot.

i saw the guy running along the sidewalk in front of the store when he darted across my path and continued running in the same direction through the parking lot.

i honked my horn at him, got the finger in response and then suddenly he cut across my path again to run on the sidewalk.

This time I clipped him with the left front corner of the car, he fell to the ground, got back up and ran into the store.

Since there were about a half-dozen witnesses, I called the local PD to file a report. By the time the police arrived all my witnesses had left and the guy i hit could not be found.

I doubt the guy was seriously hurt since i was driving under 10mph, and based on how he was running I’m guessing he was high. Still it was nerve wracking.