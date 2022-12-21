“My year started out with suck. On the last night of vacation (New Years day evening) my car was broken into in a hotel parking lot in Nashville. It was a 35ish degree rainy day which ruined the last day of my parents vacation down to see me. I got some ‘clear’ (it was basically opaque) plastic to tape over the window to get me two hours home, took the dealership two days to get me a piece of glass.

“Then I asked the dealer to let me know when the door is apart so I can clean it out super well and make sure no more glass is rattling around in there....they promised me it would be cleaned out completely... it wasn’t.

“So now my passenger door has glass rattling around in it. The car was barely a year old at this point, now barely two. I would take it all apart and clean it myself but the regulator and all is built into the inner door panel so the glass has to be removed to take that panel off and clean it. The fear of breaking that glass is keeping me from getting in there.”