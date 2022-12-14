I’m going to cheat: not the “best” car I drove, but the car I was most surprised by was... a Nissan Altima rental.

*ducks rotten fruit*

My expectations were pretty damn low, but I found the interior remarkably comfortable for the 90 minute cruise through central FL back in March. Nothing about the dash/infotainment was annoying either. It was forgettable in the good way, which is all you can ask for that kind of car.

We shit on Nissan so much (and a lot of it is deserved from experience), I was ready for something that made me contemplate swerving into oncoming just to end the experience. Instead it was entirely inoffensive.