Oh, the Nissan GT-R. When no 2022 model showed up in the U.S., most people assumed it was dead, because why wouldn’t they? It’s an old car, and it was cancelled in Europe. Nissan kept selling 2021 models into 2022, but that seemed like the end of the road. Not true: Godzilla is not dead. It was only resting, waiting to return to the U.S. for 2023.

That’s right: Today, Nissan announced a 2023 GT-R for the U.S. And trust us, we’re just as surprised as you. Also we’re still a little confused about the whole “‘21s sold in ‘22 but now there are ‘23s” thing, but here we are, all in this very confused GT-R boat together.

As you can tell from the photos, the 2023 Nissan GT-R is not a brand-new car. If you thought this was an announcement confirming an all-new R36 generation, we apologize. But anyway, onto the updates.

Actually, it doesn’t appear that there are any significant updates. The specs that matter are unchanged for the newly-undead GT-R. The base version gets 565 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque, while the NISMO version increases that to 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive system remains the same, as does the six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The interior and tech? You guessed it — same as it was when we thought the GT-R had died the last time. The good news is, along the way, Nissan did add Apple CarPlay and the legally required backup camera to the GT-R, items that weren’t available in 2009 when this model debuted. Android Auto, however, has still not been invited to the party.

The biggest change is that both the T-Spec and NISMO Special Edition packages are no longer available. For ‘23, your only choices are the base model, which Nissan somewhat confusingly calls the GT-R Premium, and the NISMO.

As far as pricing goes, the regular GT-R costs $113,540 not including the destination charge, and the NISMO will run you $210,740. There are a lot of ultra-high-performance cars you can buy for base GT-R money, such as the $105,300 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but if you really want a new GT-R, hey, now you can buy a new GT-R.