These TV and Movie Cars Would Make Great Daily Drivers

These TV and Movie Cars Would Make Great Daily Drivers

From Transformers to trucks, these are the famous cars that you'd love to drive on the regular.

By
Owen Bellwood
Would you like a car or a new friend?
Gif: Paramount Pictures

When you settle down to watch a movie or TV show, how often do you find yourself dreaming of driving the star car? Something like the Aston Martin Vanquish from “Die Another Day” or the Ford Mustang from “Bullitt” both look like great fun to drive.

So, if you had the choice, which famous car would you like to live with? That’s the question we posed to you last week and, thankfully, you had some great ideas for the famous cars that would make the perfect daily driver.

Here are some of the best responses we received.

Mach 5

A photo of the white Mach 5 sports car from Speed Racer.
Photo: Barry Brecheisen (Getty Images)

“From a very early age I used to watch ‘Speed Racer’ cartoons. This car would be a great daily especially with all its gadgets fully functioning.”

An excellent car to start us off with. The gadget-laden Mach 5 from Speed Racer would be great in whatever situation you throw at it. And, it’s one of the coolest looking cars from the small screen.

Suggested by: ajr666

AE86 Sprinter Trueno

A Toyota Motor Corp. AE86 H2 concept vehicle on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

“Hm. Two come to mind:

“The BMW E38 735i short wheelbase that was featured in the first ‘Transporter’ movie and the AE86 Sprinter Trueno from ‘Initial D’. Opposite sides of the spectrum, but not entirely impractical.

“One is a larger luxury car with a punchy V8(though I would prefer at least the 4.4L of the higher trim E38); comfortable on the highway and capable of shuttling passengers along in comfort. Fuel mileage isn’t the best, but the power is appreciable.

“The other is a lightweight, simple, and sporty RWD hatchback; not exactly the most practical for passengers but you can fit a fair amount of stuff inside. Fuel mileage is pretty decent, it’s quite fun to drive, and it’s fairly easy to work on.

“If it sounds like I’m trying to talk myself into one of them, you might not be mistaken. 😛”

Two very good suggestions there. I’m coming ‘round to the idea of living with an aging Toyota, to be honest. And, did you see they even want to make one that runs on hydrogen?

Suggested by: Adam S Jensen (Facebook)

KITT

Gif: NBC

“Powered by the Knight Industries Turbojet engine, capable of 0-60 in 2 seconds and the quarter mile in 4.2 seconds.

“Traffic jam? Turbo boost right over and get the kids to school with plenty of time to spare. Plus flame throwers, laser restraints, oil slick, smoke screen, and plenty of other useful gadgets.

“Oh, and who doesn’t want an actually-functional full self driving?”

I only want this if it comes with The Hoff as well. I feel like he’d be a fun road trip buddy.

Suggested by: mikaelvroom

Go Go Gadget!

Gif: The Walt Disney Company

“Inspector Gadget’s car, perfect for what you need it for that day.”

The Gadgetmobile is another tech-packed car that’s ideal for the modern motorist. I’d take it over KITT, I think.

Suggested by: @ODST_105th (Twitter)

The One From Back to the Future

A screenshot of the black pickup truck from Back to the Future.
Screenshot: Universal Pictures

“I’d say Jack Lord’s 74 Mercury Park Lane, but these days that kind of boat would NOT be the best choice. Maybe in 1970's Hawaii.

“I nominate Marty Mc Fly’s own personal Toyota. The other famous car in that film gets all the attention, but the 1985 Toyota SR5 Xtra Cab 4×4 is the one I’d drive daily. I’d opt for a bit of a graphics package though.”

You know that famous two-door car from “Back to the Future”? No, not the one that could time travel, the pickup.

Suggested by: toxonix001

GMC Vandura

Gif: NBC Universal

“A-Team van would make a great daily. But could use some more windows.”

Yeah, windows are the only thing stopping the “A Team” van from becoming the perfect daily driver.

Suggested by: Jason Champion (Facebook)

The M577

Gif: 20th Century Studios

“The M577 Armored Personnel Carrier

“Pros: Room for your pals, resistant to acids/walls/etc., sick burnouts, handy armaments, able to be dropped off.

“Cons: Parking may be an issue…”

I guess a massive tank with a turret up top is useful in some places. I can’t think where right now, but some places OK.

Suggested by: wcrago

Peugeot 403

A screenshot of the silver Peugeot 408 from Columbo.
Screenshot: Universal Television

“Columbo’s Peugeot – on the grounds that it appears to be indestructible.”

The only correct answer on this list: an aging convertible Peugeot is the perfect car for all scenarios.

Suggested by: @TonyWeb80791059 (Twitter)

Herbie

Herbie, the anthropomorphic VW Beetle featured in The Love Bug, terrorises a woman.
Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“Self driving? Check

“Fast enough to blow the doors of a Cobra on a race course? Check

“Cute enough to seem to always have an attractive female along for the ride? Check

“I’ll put up with the chicanery to daily Herbie. As long as my boring life doesn’t bore him so much he decides to go for adventures.... wait, I could use an adventure in my life, that’s still ok.”

You lot sure do like the idea of a self-driving car, huh.

Suggested by: yeardley68

The Jetson

Gif: ABC

“I’ll take the flying car that George Jetson drove/flew that folded up into a briefcase.”

At least it saves on parking.

Suggested by: Brian Evans (Facebook)

More Flying Things

A photo of an X Wing craft over an event at Disney land.
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)

“T-65 X-Wing.

“It’s got true V-TOL so parking it will be a breeze – no need for airports. You’ve an astromech who can handle the boring parts of the commute for you; it’s the perfect DD. When you want to be in control it has HUD, storage space for longer trips, and a hyperdrive for a quick weekend away.

“Even unarmed, it’s perfect.”

We said car, but I’ll let this one slide because having an X-Wing would be freaking awesome.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

The Bluesmobile

Gif: Universal Pictures

“1974 Dodge Monaco Sedan With the full accessory kit . Obviously.”

You can actually only drive this if you’re on a mission from God. Fact.

Suggested by: @wheelerantiques (Twitter)

Ford Gran Torino

A photo of the front quarter on the red Ford Gran Torino from Starsky and Hutch.
Photo: Andy Butterton - PA Images (Getty Images)

“The OG Starsky and Hutch’s 1974 Gran Torino (actually Starsky’s car, Hutch had an old Galaxie).

“Literally intended as a daily driver from the factory. For all intents and purposes, styling a lot like the Challenger (both modern and old), just Ford’s version. Decent trunk space, rear seat, two door appeal. No boring silver paint. All day every day.”

Imagine if someone brought in a rule that all cops had to drive these as squad cars from now on. It’d sure beat all those dull Ford SUVs they have now.

Suggested by: elgordo47

Lincoln Navigator

A photo of a black Lincoln Navigator SUV.
Photo: Lincoln

“I’ve always wanted the 04 Lincoln Navigator from ‘Are We There Yet?’ Perfect blend of luxury and they were capable of towing and fitting a lot of stuff in the back. I actually discovered the Navigator from this movie. I’ve wanted one ever since.”

This is your dream car from the whole world of film and TV? Is Are We There Yet? the only film you’ve seen?

Suggested by: Harley Beers (Facebook)

The Friends we Made Along the Way

Gif: Paramount Pictures

“Probably Bumblebee. There are some other transformers that would make for solid daily drivers, but Bumblebee is willing to take on different car forms. Then you’re never stuck with a single car design, and he’ll be your best friend.”

What if the cars we liked were actually just the friends we made along the way? Wouldn’t that be nice.

Suggested by: engineerthefuture

