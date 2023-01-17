These TV and Movie Cars Would Make Great Daily Drivers

So, if you had the choice, which famous car would you like to live with? That’s the question we posed to you last week and, thankfully, you had some great ideas for the famous cars that would make the perfect daily driver.
Here are some of the best responses we received.
Advertisement
2 / 17
Mach 5
Mach 5
“From a very early age I used to watch ‘Speed Racer’ cartoons. This car would be a great daily especially with all its gadgets fully functioning.”
“The BMW E38 735i short wheelbase that was featured in the first ‘Transporter’ movie and the AE86 Sprinter Trueno from ‘Initial D’. Opposite sides of the spectrum, but not entirely impractical.
“One is a larger luxury car with a punchy V8(though I would prefer at least the 4.4L of the higher trim E38); comfortable on the highway and capable of shuttling passengers along in comfort. Fuel mileage isn’t the best, but the power is appreciable.
“The other is a lightweight, simple, and sporty RWD hatchback; not exactly the most practical for passengers but you can fit a fair amount of stuff inside. Fuel mileage is pretty decent, it’s quite fun to drive, and it’s fairly easy to work on.
“If it sounds like I’m trying to talk myself into one of them, you might not be mistaken. 😛”
“Powered by the Knight Industries Turbojet engine, capable of 0-60 in 2 seconds and the quarter mile in 4.2 seconds.
“Traffic jam? Turbo boost right over and get the kids to school with plenty of time to spare. Plus flame throwers, laser restraints, oil slick, smoke screen, and plenty of other useful gadgets.
“Oh, and who doesn’t want an actually-functional full self driving?”
I only want this if it comes with The Hoff as well. I feel like he’d be a fun road trip buddy.
Suggested by: mikaelvroom
Advertisement
5 / 17
Go Go Gadget!
Go Go Gadget!
“Inspector Gadget’s car, perfect for what you need it for that day.”
The Gadgetmobile is another tech-packed car that’s ideal for the modern motorist. I’d take it over KITT, I think.
Suggested by: @ODST_105th (Twitter)
Advertisement
6 / 17
The One From Back to the Future
The One From Back to the Future
“I’d say Jack Lord’s 74 Mercury Park Lane, but these days that kind of boat would NOT be the best choice. Maybe in 1970's Hawaii.
“I nominate Marty Mc Fly’s own personal Toyota. The other famous car in that film gets all the attention, but the 1985 Toyota SR5 Xtra Cab 4×4 is the one I’d drive daily. I’d opt for a bit of a graphics package though.”
“I’ll take the flying car that George Jetson drove/flew that folded up into a briefcase.”
At least it saves on parking.
Suggested by: Brian Evans (Facebook)
Advertisement
12 / 17
More Flying Things
More Flying Things
“T-65 X-Wing.
“It’s got true V-TOL so parking it will be a breeze – no need for airports. You’ve an astromech who can handle the boring parts of the commute for you; it’s the perfect DD. When you want to be in control it has HUD, storage space for longer trips, and a hyperdrive for a quick weekend away.
“Even unarmed, it’s perfect.”
We said car, but I’ll let this one slide because having an X-Wing would be freaking awesome.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Advertisement
13 / 17
The Bluesmobile
The Bluesmobile
“1974 Dodge Monaco Sedan With the full accessory kit . Obviously.”
You can actually only drive this if you’re on a mission from God. Fact.
Suggested by: @wheelerantiques (Twitter)
Advertisement
14 / 17
Ford Gran Torino
Ford Gran Torino
“The OG Starsky and Hutch’s 1974 Gran Torino (actually Starsky’s car, Hutch had an old Galaxie).
“Literally intended as a daily driver from the factory. For all intents and purposes, styling a lot like the Challenger (both modern and old), just Ford’s version. Decent trunk space, rear seat, two door appeal. No boring silver paint. All day every day.”
“I’ve always wanted the 04 Lincoln Navigator from ‘Are We There Yet?’ Perfect blend of luxury and they were capable of towing and fitting a lot of stuff in the back. I actually discovered the Navigator from this movie. I’ve wanted one ever since.”
This is your dream car from the whole world of film and TV? Is Are We There Yet? the only film you’ve seen?
Suggested by: Harley Beers (Facebook)
Advertisement
16 / 17
The Friends we Made Along the Way
The Friends we Made Along the Way
“Probably Bumblebee. There are some other transformers that would make for solid daily drivers, but Bumblebee is willing to take on different car forms. Then you’re never stuck with a single car design, and he’ll be your best friend.”
What if the cars we liked were actually just the friends we made along the way? Wouldn’t that be nice.