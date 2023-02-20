These New Cars Are the Worst Deals Out There

Generally speaking, the new car market is getting better for buyers. As of last month, most new cars were selling for less than their MSRP. But that doesn’t mean that applies to every single model. Some are still selling for more than their sticker price, and it’s not just limited editions and ultra-desirable enthusiast cars. Recently, Consumer Reports analyzed data from TrueCar to determine which vehicles are the worst deals right now. The figures on this list may not necessarily apply to your particular local dealership, but it should still be a useful list to help you avoid wasting your time.
Ford Ranger
It isn’t terribly surprising to see a pickup truck on this list, but what is surprising is that the Ford Ranger is the one that made it. You’d think it would be the Toyota Tacoma, but nope. The Ford Ranger is apparently going for 15 percent over MSRP.
Ford Transit Connect
You may not expect to have to pay over MSRP for a commercial van, but nevertheless, here we are. Like the Ranger, Consumer Reports found the Ford Transit Connect is going for 15 percent over sticker. Maybe people are in a rush to get the last ones before it disappears from the U.S. market?
Ford Escape
We promise this list isn’t all Fords. In fact, the Escape is the last Ford on this list. But if you’re in the market for an Escape, you probably want to wait for inventory to catch up with demand because it’s currently a worse deal than the previous two, going for 16 percent over MSRP.
Kia Telluride
This one actually makes a lot of sense. The Kia Telluride has been ridiculously popular for a while, and when demand is that high, you’re going to have to pay up to get one. If anything’s a surprise, it’s the fact that it’s only selling for 17 percent over MSRP.
Kia Sportage
In the past, people would say to skip the Kia Sportage and get something Japanese because they’re better cars. So it’s a little weird to be suggesting that you get a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V because they’re better deals. But like the Telluride, the Sportage is selling for 17 percent above MSRP.
Chevrolet Bolt
Apparently, the fire-related recalls didn’t reduce demand for the Chevrolet Bolt enough for you to get one for less than MSRP. The new Bolt is still generally affordable for an EV, but it’s definitely less of a deal if you’re paying 17 percent over MSRP to get one. Maybe consider the Nissan Leaf?
Nissan Versa
Did you even remember that Nissan still makes the Versa? If you didn’t, that’s understandable. It’s an easy car to forget. And yet, somehow, demand is high enough that it’s currently selling for 17 percent over MSRP, just like the Bolt.
Kia Seltos
It’s interesting that the Kia Seltos makes this list because it also made Consumer Reports’ list of the least satisfying vehicles to own this year. The only thing worse than overpaying for a car is overpaying for a car you’ll probably regret buying. And the Seltos is reportedly selling for 18 percent over MSRP.
Kia Carnival
Well, what do you know? Yet another Kia makes the list. This time around, it’s a minivan dressed up as an SUV. Jalopnik loves minivans and thinks the Carnival is great, but we don’t recommend paying 19 percent over sticker for anything. Even a minivan.
Kia Rio
If you haven’t driven a Kia Rio lately, you may be shocked to learn it’s not actually the penalty box that it used to be. In fact, it’s solidly decent as far as inexpensive transportation goes. But at 19 percent over MSRP? It’s just not that good. Go buy something else.
