These New Cars Are the Worst Deals Out There

Generally speaking, the new car market is getting better for buyers. As of last month, most new cars were selling for less than their MSRP. But that doesn’t mean that applies to every single model. Some are still selling for more than their sticker price, and it’s not just limited editions and ultra-desirable enthusiast cars. Recently, Consumer Reports analyzed data from TrueCar to determine which vehicles are the worst deals right now. The figures on this list may not necessarily apply to your particular local dealership, but it should still be a useful list to help you avoid wasting your time.