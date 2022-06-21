From baseball and competitive eating to patriotism and pickup trucks: There are a few things in this world that America doesn’t do better than anyone else. So, to honor the icons of this blessed land, we asked you for the cars that scream “America” whenever they pass you in the street.

And, thankfully, you came back in your masses with a host of different answers to this question.

So, from pony cars to pickup trucks, sit back, relax and enjoy a whole host of the most American motors you might find on the road near you.