America, what a country. Land of the free, home of the brave. It’s a proud nation and one whose inhabitants are always eager to point out its achievements to any passer-by who’ll spare a moment to listen. And pretty high on that list of achievements are some of its cars. But, is there a vehicle out there today that screams “America” whenever you see one driving past?



Today, we want to uncover the cars out on America’s roads that are something of a cultural icon, instead of just a simple means of transporting you and your loved ones from A to B.

So whether it’s American because of its styling, place in pop culture, or its ubiquitousness within these 50 states, we want to hear your picks for the cars that scream “America” whenever you see them driving past.

Maybe it’s a car whose styling perfectly summarizes the vibe you can only experience when you’re sitting stateside, something like a muscle car that’s being driven down the West Coast. Or perhaps, it’s something that has been wholeheartedly embraced by every member of society to the point where it’s as important to its people as their freedom, such as the humble pickup truck.

For me, the only option here has to be the Hummer H2. It’s big, it’s loud, and it’s wholly unnecessary. Launched in 2002, the car’s ridiculous chrome front end, obscene proportions and totally unacceptable gas mileage make it something that could only have been conceived in these fair United States.

It’s a car that’s as American as country music and deep-fried butter.

But that’s just my two cents worth, what have you got? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the cars on the road today that scream “America” whenever you see them. We’ll round up some of the top suggestions in a slideshow next week.